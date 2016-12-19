Giant umbrellas in courtyards of Prophet’s Mosque fail to unfold

By Hatim Al-Rihaili
MADINAH — A dispute between the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs and a contracting company over payment of dues has left 250 giant umbrellas that provide shade to worshippers in the outdoor courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah without maintenance for weeks, a source told Okaz/Saudi Gazette.
The source said the Saudi Binladin Group has stopped maintaining the automated canopies after the company was unable to procure essential equipment and spare parts from SL Rasch, a specialized German company with which Binladin has a partnership agreement for maintenance.
The source said the Binladin and SL Rasch also have disagreements over contract terms.
“SL Rasch is not supplying Binladin with necessary equipment and parts for maintaining the umbrellas. These equipment and parts are not available in Saudi Arabia,” said the source.
He said Binladin has ordered the equipment and parts from SL Rasch but does not know how long it will take for the consignment to arrive.
“The sunshades are normally in use from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but worshippers noticed that they were not unfolding during Friday prayers for the past three weeks,” said the source.
With a diameter of 25.5 meters, each umbrella weighing 40 tons gives cover to a 576 sq. meter area.
They are set up in different heights to ensure the sun’s rays do not seep through. Some of them have a height of 14.40 meters and others 15.30 meters when unfolded. When folded, they stand at a height of 21.70 meters.
The sunshades have been designed to withstand winds blowing at a speed of 90 km per hour for 10 minutes and winds with a speed of 120 km per hour for 5 minutes.
Like blooming flowers, the umbrellas are programmed to fold and unfold in a slightly punctuated sequence to avoid collision between their moving parts.
Their near-silent operation is automatically aligned with changes in the daily temperature. They open each morning, creating a translucent ceiling, and retract each evening in less than three minutes.
In summer, the open umbrellas provide daytime shade and reflect away much of the sun’s radiant energy. When closed at night, they allow residual heat absorbed by the stone floors and walls to escape back into the atmosphere. The process is reversed in winter. When temperatures are relatively low, umbrellas are closed during the day to allow the winter sun to warm the site, and opened at night to retain heat near ground level.
The problem is that most of the contracts have been given to one company.Monopoly is unislamic.
All the problems at the Two HARAMS are caused by this Group. I am sure that corrupt officials are
responsible for this. Worshippers are held to ransom. The Saudi Govt must deal directly with the
German company and right things if needs be to get them to do the operation and maintenance
for sometime, and train Saudis to take charge. The Group responsible must be penalized and made to
pay compensation to offset additional expenditure incurred.
Dear Mr Ismail
It’s very easy to write Eng before your name rather than to be one.
Don’t blame anyone it’s very easy to blame others and very difficult to be practical.
Everyone in life makes mistakes that doesn’t means they are
not capable of doing something.
This group is the leader from past it has experience everyone cant stand in the market from 35 years.
It is very emotional issue as it is at the Prophet’s Mosque. The Authority should solve the dispute as early as possible with the contracting company and make an alternative arrangement to run the umbrellas when necessary in future.
The umbrellas in the outdoor courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are giant edifices. The risk-exposure comes from the fact that SBG is simply a broker-type of contractor which makes profits mainly by procuring essential equipment and spare parts from abroad. This plight is accompanied by the absence of Saudi private sector manufacturers (alone or in partnership with foreign companies) which domestically produce such critical spare parts and maintenance equipment. One way -I suggest – to avoid this potential risk in the future, if the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) may consider an investment opportunity for establishing a factory to produce such essential equipment and spare parts via the “economic offset program” with the Germans.
Exactly…we muslims with plenty of money to spend tend not to use our brains and prefer to take shortcuts by not creating a single thing. Europeans colonized our countries, plundered our civilization and wiped out our glorious islamic histories. Its about time to come together and develop muslim technology. When guided by Allah, definitely we can produce much better. For example, we know that Katana sword of Japan is a great strong finely executed sword, but we also know that Syrian sword used by Sallahuddin Al-Ayubi was much better – as long as we believe in Allah completely He will surely guide us.