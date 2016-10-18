Govt staff to get salaries as per Solar Hijri calendar

Saudi Gazette report
RIYADH — Government employees will now get their salaries on the fifth day of each Solar Hijri month, according to a source at the Ministry of Finance.
The ministry’s announcement has caused confusion among citizens as many social media users began inquiring about the exact date when they will receive their next salary and what exactly is the Solar Hijri calendar.
The Kingdom mainly follows the Hijri calendar in most of its affairs and considers the Hijri calendar as its official calendar. However, various sectors in the Kingdom have been following the Gregorian calendar since 1975. In an attempt to unify the dates between sectors, the ministry decided to distribute the salaries of government employees according to the Solar Hijri calendar, said the source.
The Solar Hijri (SH) calendar is considered more accurate than the Gregorian calendar as it follows astronomical calculations rather than mathematical rules. The Solar Hijri calendar corresponds to each of the 12 zodiac signs.
The first six months of the Solar Hijri calendar have 31 days, the next five months of the calendar have 30 days and the last month of the calendar has 29 days in regular years and 30 days in leap years.
So, based on the Solar Hijri calendar, the salaries for the current month will be dispensed on the fifth day of the Cancer zodiac sign which coincides with Oct. 28, said the source. The salaries for next month will be issued on Nov. 26, he added.
The fifth day of the Scorpion sign for this year corresponds to Muharram 26 and Oct. 28. The fifth day of the Sagittarius sign for this year corresponds to Safar 26 and Nov. 26. The fifth day of the Capricorn sign for this year corresponds to Rabi Awal 27 and Dec. 26. The fifth day of the Aquarius sign for this year corresponds to Rabi Thani 27 and Jan. 25, said the source.
The fifth day of the Pisces sign for this year corresponds to Jamadi Awal 27 and Feb. 24. The fifth day of the Aries sign for this year corresponds to Jamadi Akhir 26 and March 25.
The fifth day of the Taurus sign for this year corresponds to Rajab 28 and April 25.
The fifth day of the Gemini sign for this year corresponds to Shaaban 30 and May 26. The fifth day of the Cancer sign for this year corresponds to Shawal 2 and June 26.
The fifth day of the Leo sign for this year corresponds to Dhul Qidah 4 and July 27. The fifth day of the Virgo sign for this year corresponds to Dhul Hijjah 5 and Aug. 27.
The fifth day of the Libra sign corresponds to Muharram 5 of 1439 and Sept. 26 of 2017.
We are in 1395 Solar Hijri year.
After all the dependence of ‘inconsistent’ (in practice) lunar months, instead of following a system that the world follows, and people can understand and follow, this is what the intellectuals at the top have come up with? In effect, nobody will ever know when the salary would come, or they have to mark the dates on a calendar in advance, with the help of something people have never heard of. Probably this is what ‘extremism’ is, and Saudi is in love with that. Deplorable thinking and practice.
Well said.
Some times it is Hijri Calendar, Some times Gregorian calendar, Now its confuse Solar Hijri calendar, Anyways thanks to explain Solar Hijri in detail.
Not sure who is planning such things at the ministry level. Thinking differently is good, but making a decision with no valid reason is stupidity.
Just to please the employees, by not trying to be in the same path as private sectors by paying according to Gregorian calendar, they now come up with this brilliant idea to pay as per Solar Hijri !!!!!
Why not just go by the Gregorian calendar? That way, no will be confused by all this, and it will make it easier when conducting business with the world.
Damn, why they making thing so confusing. Can’t this people think straight
Still it is 365 or 366 days distributed in 12 months.
Please take note:
“The first six months of the Solar Hijri calendar have 31 days, the next five months of the calendar have 30 days and the last month of the calendar has 29 days in regular years and 30 days in leap years.”
The hijri calendar IS NOT SOLAR!!!
It is LUNAR, that is, the month is measured according to the moon phases, starting with the new moon (crescent) and ending after 29 or 30 days with the waning moon (shrinking). The full moon comes on the 13-14-15 days of the given month. There is not a 31-day month whatsoever.
It doesn’t need to be related to the Zodiac.The difference between the solar and lunar calendars is nine days. That is the hijri year starts nine days earlier every year. It takes 33 years for the lunar calendar to go through the four seasons. If anyone has observed that Ramadan and hajj seasons come at a different solar date every year.
Please do not make life complicated make it simple. just follow the one and uniform gregorian calendar.
This is the silliest thing ever. And since when has zodiac signs ever had any importance in Islamic affairs? The best solution to unify salary dates between public and private sector would be to follow gregorian calender.
what above expats traveling exit & re-entry visa, will it follow Hijri calendar or Gregorian calendar because many of expats children went for their higher studies, every year there is ten days deference between these two calender’s. we need your expert advise to guide.
See the meaning of Gregorian in Google search.it is better to follow solar hijri calander here .
There is no such thing as a Solar Hijri Calendar. It’s only a Solar calendar with Zodiac months.
Hijri Calendar is the Islamic calendar which all Muslims should adhere to. And Saudi Arabia was the only Muslim country in the world which still adheres to it, Alhamdulillaah. But , slowly even it is distancing itself from it..
What is the objective of changing from hijri calendar? Did the ministry explain what they’re trying to achieve?
As a part of austerity measures , can save about 10 days of salaries per year.
Leaves everyone confused.
However, good explanation of ‘Solar Hijri Calendar’
Dear All. Solar Hijri Calendar is existing and followed in Iran and Afganistan for ages! It had been created 900 years ago in Iran during Saljooq reign in Iran and is more accurate than the Gregorian calendar. It is purely astronomical but the base of calculation is based on the year of Hijrat.