Grand musical evening enthralls EP audience

Saudi Gazette Report

AL-KHOBAR — A mega musical night, first of its kind, hosted by Telangana Association at Loulua Hall near Half Moon Beach area here captivated the audience until the wee hours last week to celebrate the Indian legendary playback Singer Mohammed Rafi.

Telangana Association, Dammam, Chairman Syed Minhajuddin paid glowing tribute to the legendary singer and termed his era as golden period of India cinema when singers like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and Mukesh gave their voices to budding actors as well as superstars with equal zeal and commitment.

He said Telangana Association was organizing this event in line with the Kingdom’s declaration to celebrate 2017 as a year of entertainment. Amid thunderous applause he said that his association will plan some more musical and literary events some time later this year.

Amjad Ali from India initiated the musical journey with Rafi’s hit number “Gulabi ankhien Jo meine dekhin”. He, in company of Malini Iyer, set the stage on fire with “Naino mein sapna”. The audience was clapping to the beat of every song. Amjad Khan also enthralled the audience with “Aaney se uske aye bahar”; “Aaja Aaja mein hoon pyar tera” and “Yeh Reshmi Zulfien”.

The audience was recovering from the frenzy when Syed Abdul Rafey took the stage with “Aaj Mausan bada beimaan hai”. His “Jat Yamla Pagla deewana” brought the audience to its feet. Syed Rafey was followed by Omer Baig who created an absolutely romantic atmosphere with his scintillating “O mere dil ke chain. Chain Aaye dil ko mere dua kijye”.

On popular demand Amjad Khan again took to the stage and present small clips of various hit numbers sung by Late Mohd. Rafi. Shahabauddin with his stand-up comedy gave a comic relief to an otherwise frenzied evening.

Later office bearers of Telangana Association paid glowing tribute to the legendary singer. The vice chairman of the association Moizuddin hailed the initiative taken by Syed Minhajuddin and lauded the efforts of his association members. The president of Telangana Association, Laiq Ahmad Khan, and vice presidents Kareemuddin and Ashfaq Husain, also praised the efforts and initiative of the chairman and rest of the association team.

The general secretary Adeeb Zulfiqar and Treasurer Farooq Misri were in the forefront of the arrangement and assisted Minhajuddin in his efforts. The chairman had also a word of praise for the efforts of convenor Mohiuddin, Mushtaq Husain, Anjum Ateeq, Muzaffar Ali, Ahmad Bamasadoos, Mukarram Khan and other members. Fayaz Manna anchored the event and made it entertaining with his punchlines and jokes.

The organizers presented a special plaque to visiting Indian TV Ruby Channel’s new head Asif Ali. Special plaque and mementos were also presented to Amjad Khan, Omar Baig, Rahim Malini Iyer and Shahabuddin.

Minhjauddin expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for their support. He particularly thanked Khalid Ahmad and Asif Pasha of Telemoney for their support. Sponsors also included Oman Air, Enigma software, HYNA and Atlas Travel. The chairman thanked Saudi Gazette for being their media partner and presented a special plaque.