Grief-stricken Indian returns home with newborn after burying wife in Riyadh

By Irfan Mohammed
Saudi Gazette
JEDDAH — A young Indian worker, whose dreams turned into a nightmare after he landed in visa troubles for no fault of his, returned home cradling his 40-day-old infant thanks to the general amnesty announced by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif.
The grief-stricken father traveled back home after he had buried his young wife who passed away three days after giving birth in an alien land.
Mazharuddin and Ameera Banu, both hailing from the Indian city of Hyderabad, arrived in the Kingdom on employment visas more than a year ago, but they were not able to obtain residency permits as the employer was listed in the red category of the Nitaqat program, the Ministry of Labor’s grading system to determine the level of Saudization in the private sector.
Despite having no desire to end up on the wrong side of the law, the couple were forced by circumstances to be illegal residents in the Kingdom.
In the meantime, Ameera Banu became pregnant adding to the couple’s woes.
Due to non-issuance of iqama, Ameera Banu was not able to receive health insurance and subsequently she did not get the necessary medical care she deserved during her pregnancy, according to family sources.
Since the couple were illegal residents, they could not invite any of their relatives to the Kingdom on visit visas to take care of the woman during her pregnancy and the delivery.
Ameera Banu gave birth to Arhanuddin on Feb. 3, 2017, but she died in hospital three days after the delivery.
Already exhausted and saddened by the circumstances, his wife’s death came as a shock to Mazharuddin. Compounding the tragedy, her body could not be repatriated back home due to iqama-related issues so Mazharuddin had to bury her in Riyadh.
Mazharuddin could not register his son’s birth in the Civil Affairs because his parents did not have residency permits.
Both parents must have valid iqamas and passports when they apply for the birth registration of non-Saudi babies born in the Kingdom. A notification of birth from the hospital has to be attached along with the form. Upon receipt of the application with all relevant documents, the Civil Affairs Department in the Ministry of Interior will issue a birth certificate. Based on that the newborn baby will be issued residency permit in the dependent category.
Mazharuddin intensified efforts to return home with his newborn baby and ran from pillar to post to make the arrangements, but to no avail.
However, the infant was issued an exit visa by the authorities on humanitarian grounds prior to the announcement of the general amnesty, but not the father.
Mazharuddin heaved a sigh of relief after the 90-day general amnesty was announced as part of “A Nation Without Violator” campaign allowing all irregular expatriates to leave the country without facing any punishment.
Mazharuddin recently returned home with the assistance of the Indian Embassy, leaving his bitter memories behind.
He is just another victim of the notorious kafala (sponsorship) system. May his wife’s soul rest in peace..
May Allah (SWT) give his wife’s soul a place in Jannah (Paradise).
An appeal to the Concerned highest authorities: Please deal justly with all those who reside in your land let it be citizens or foreigners and abolish kafala (sponsorship) system at the earliest…
Ya Allah …… mercy.
Medical Emergencies should be handled at priority, the color, cast, religion, creed, legality, illegality should not matter, Medical emergencies should be totally handled on complete humanitarian grounds, the onus of a death like this one lies on all of us(our society), there is a point after which these things should not matter, Islam is all about Humanity, love and caring, its our duty to protect and help our neighbors and fellow beings.
May Allah guide us to the right path!
Is there any justice prevailing???
Why an expatriate forced to suffer for the default of his/her sponsor. The sponsor should be severely punished for non-compliance and not the sponsored. The poor expatriate lost his wife because the required medical care was not provided to her. We copy west and we don’t apply the rules of west where every human is provided full medical care if needed irrespective of whether the person is legal or illegal, having insurance or not, having money or not. The authority should investigate and punish the subject sponsor so that no other expatriate suffer in the Kingdom of Humanity.
At least now, the authorities should understand and know more about humanity and revise the law of residency in line with the actual circumstances that the foreigners face in the kingdom for no fault of theirs.
When the hospital accepted her for the delivery, could accept her for the treatment too during the pregnancy, am i right?
In cases of emergencies, the law must allow a human being to be treated in all hospitals without asking any document..
I a sure, the law says that even terrorists should be treated first and then put under trial. Am i right?
Then why this poor lady was not allowed to get the required treatment in the hospital for no fault of her.
If her sponsor is in RED category, what is the fault of his employees?
Now a case of murder should be booked against the sponsor because of his inability to get the iqama issued to the victim and her husband.
MAY ALLAH guide us all…
Kafeel should be in Jail and should be banned to bring any expat from overseas. There should be investigation how his wife died. But nothing will happen…
Its strange that no where in the article condemns the kafil who did not perform his legal duties of completing the iqama procedures.
all i can say is…..Alahamdulillah… soon or late .. things will come in track..
May Allah help and give courage to the family…(Aameen)
its really painful to read the News…
If you die without iqama or expiry of iqama. You did blunder. O Allah! Save us dying here without valid Iqama. We request saudi authority to do something to save us.