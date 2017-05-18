GTC holds successful youth leadership program

JUBAIL — Global Toastmasters Club’s Youth Leadership Program GTC YLP – 2017 concluded with a glittering grand finale at the scenic Sabic Beach camp here recently.

GTC YLP’s have always been the talk of the town in Eastern Province and this was no different as a record number of 32 young students, the highest number ever for any Youth Leadership Program in Jubail, participated in this program.

In this 10 weeks intensively focused program, the young future Leaders in the age group 13 to 15 were given quality coaching on public speaking, listening, writing, evaluating and life skills, under the guidance of Chief Coordinator Asif Ali Siddiqui, the program quality director of Toastmaster’s Division E.

Toastmasters Immediate Past District 79 Director DTM Abdullah Al-Sharif, the general manager-technical of Sabic affiliate GAS, was the chief guest. He thanked Global Toastmasters Club for their continuous efforts in community service and urged all students to take full advantage of such chances as they present life-changing opportunities.

“The performances of youth leaders were phenomenal. This is for the first time in my life that I watched live such a clinical performance from kids so young. I salute all those who coached and mentored these young minds, we should do this more often,” said Omar Ba-Dhurais, the general manager maintenance of Sabic-affiliate United. Similar sentiments were echoed by Abdul Majeed, managing director of Universal Inspection Company.

More than 40 senior member of Jubail Toastmasters fraternity contributed to the success of this program as one to one mentors, workshop presenters and assistant coordinators. Syed Waheed Lateef, DTM Aziz Ahmed Siddiqui, DTM Safare Mohammed and MTM Saadia Siddiqui led the team of Toastmasters as overall program advisors.

The keynote speaker at the event was well-known community figure Syed Abdullah Rizvi who motivated everyone to speak the language of love, removing all boundaries and barriers and invest on spending quality time together.

One of the distinctive feature of GTC YLP 2017 was the first of its kind SpeechCraft program conducted by veteran Toastmaster N.V. Arasu for the parents of the youth leaders, which was running side-by-side, maximizing resources and time through common workshops and parallel meetings.

The grand finale saw four absorbing contests in Table Topics, Evaluation Speech, International Speech and Debate conducted by Alsa Alias, Muad Shariff, Junaid Anwer and Saara Fatima respectively.

Khadeeja Fatima won the first prize in International Speech, while the second and third prizes were earned by Bilal Ahmed Riaz and Maliha Fatima. The Table Topic contest was won by Rohit Senthil, where Himani Nilesh Belsare and Digvijay Singh stood second and third respectively.

Shazia Akram won the Evaluation Speech Contest, while Aadit Jeyasankar and Aisha Sain stood second and third respectively. In Debate contest the team speaking against the Topic “Parents should choose their child’s career” represented by Omair Jaffer, Anam Arifeen & Mayoosha Milton stood first. Omair Jaffer was also declared the best debate speaker.

The first term President Aayesha Safare and second term President Obaid Jaffer started the program with their presidential addresses after the Surah recitation by Javeria Maryam. Ummeayman Hussain and Mohammed Maaz Asif hosted the finale as Master of ceremonies. Champion speaker Abdul Raheem conducted the award ceremony, while DTM Shameer Ahmed handled contest operations.

Global Toastmasters President Mohammed Abul Khasim thanked all youth leaders, parents sponsors and Toastmasters for their contribution in making the program successful. — SG