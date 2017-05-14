Hala wins first Saudi women’s chess contest

By Fowz Al-Ghamdi

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — The first ever women’s chess competition in the Kingdom was held here on Friday.

Head of the Saudi Society for Mind Sports Al-Jowhara Al-Hasan said the competition was accredited by the World Chess Federation.

“The event consists of five rounds. Each round is 10 minutes long. Every play earns the player five more seconds to his time. Ashwaq Jameel is the lead organizer of the event,” said Al-Hasan.

She said there are a number of Saudi women chess players who have displayed competitive skills at national and international levels.

More than 16 women players took part in the competition. Hala Hassan won the competition, Haya Jalal came second and Dalia Al-Sumairy got the third place.

Mind Games Ambassador Lama Al-Sudairi said the next event would be for all Arab Gulf countries, followed by an international event.

“We need more mind games events for girls. That way we will start to cultivate a strong community that will be internationally competitive. There is a lot of local talent that must be nurtured and developed,” said Al-Hasan.