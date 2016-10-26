Over half a million Saudis have more than one wife

Saudi Gazette report
DAMMAM — The General Authority of Statistics has revealed that over half a million of Saudis are married to more than one wife, Makkah newspaper reported.
Marriage and family counselor Mansour Al-Duhaiman said there are various reasons which lead men to marry more than one wife.
“Some men do it because religion allows them to do it, others do it because they seek to fulfill sexual, emotional, intellectual and social needs that are not fulfilled in their first marriage. Some others do it because they lack respect and appreciation from their marriage and some men do it because the first wife may have health problems or is infertile,” said Al-Duhaiman.
The marriage and family counselor also said others reasons which drive a man to marry more than one wife include the man coming from a family where polygamy is common, the man is pressured by his society to take a second wife or the man weds another life partner just to boast about his manhood.
“The first wife may be affected negatively. Her pride may be scarred and she may not be treated equally with the second wife. The first wife may go through self-doubt and may feel like a failure. She may feel upset whenever her husband neglects her and her children,” said Al-Duhaiman.
A source said the statistics issued by the authority shows that men aged 15-19 have not been involved in polygamous marriages.
The source said that 869 of men aged 20-24 have two wives; 4,941 of those in the age bracket of 25-29 have two wives and 505 of them have more than two wives. The statistics also revealed that 18,246 of men aged 30-34 have two wives and 539 of them have more than two wives. About 30,600 of men aged 35-39 have two wives and 2,668 of them have more than two wives.
The source also said most men with two wives are aged 45-49 years old.
If a male is allowed to have more than one wife by law for legitimate reason, it will only boost the confidence in the wives.
1. In many cases, infertile women become pregnant after her husband takes another wife.
2. wives behave and look after their image and cleanliness in polygamous marriages, as they have realized that the husband has a choice.
3. Bigger families, stronger and happier.
4. More social and financial opportunities
People have witnessed that in many monogamous marriages, husbands suffer a lot because wives act very badly as she thinks that her husband has no choice, but to stay with a her.
Lastly, if a man is financially very secure, he should rescue many unmarried women as possible in marriage.
It is better to have more than one wife, especially if a man’s sexual desire is much and or financially alright to reduce the number of women who are unmarried in the muslim community.
And what about the Sunnah to have equality in all wives.. The basic ethis of polygamy depends on equality, socio-economic as well as physical equality.
What about the feeling of first wife when her husband left her to sleep with another woman.
I didn’t oppose Islamic law but I oppose the ground on which people adopt polygamy.
I agree with you. If following the Sunnah and involved in polygamy then it’s appreciable. But many here!!
May Allah (SWT) guide us all in the right path.
It is very difficult to restore faith of first wife to have permission for second marriage.
A Muslim man doesn’t need permission from the first wife while taking a second, what is required by shari’a is to inform her, and the shari’a also gives her a choice of remaining with her husband or ask for a divorce in which case the husband is obliged to fulfill her choice. If the first wife is too proud to have her pride shattered by her husband’s taking up a second or a third or a fourth wife, the problem is not with the husband’s re-marrying, the problem is with the wife’s pride. If she is neglected however, she should claim her rights from the shari’a court, for example if her husband leaves her for the other wife when it was her night. A man can never love two women equally and neither does the shari’a asks this from him, what the shari’a asks from him is to establish equal rights for both or all wives. Who can’t do it, it is haram for him to take up a second wife, and the women should learn to know their rights so that they can seek the proper remedy. Jazaakumullaahu khairaa
It’s not about a mana right to have more than one wife….The issue is very few women desire to share her husband..having to do so makes her feel less and the husband then is not her first and only love so he is less. The man violates a trust that he will honor and respect her. There is no justification for that behavior that changes any of those facts for the woman. But the womans happiness isnt a consideration anyway so the point is lost.