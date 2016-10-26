Over half a million Saudis have more than one wife

Saudi Gazette report

DAMMAM — The General Authority of Statistics has revealed that over half a million of Saudis are married to more than one wife, Makkah newspaper reported.

Marriage and family counselor Mansour Al-Duhaiman said there are various reasons which lead men to marry more than one wife.

“Some men do it because religion allows them to do it, others do it because they seek to fulfill sexual, emotional, intellectual and social needs that are not fulfilled in their first marriage. Some others do it because they lack respect and appreciation from their marriage and some men do it because the first wife may have health problems or is infertile,” said Al-Duhaiman.

The marriage and family counselor also said others reasons which drive a man to marry more than one wife include the man coming from a family where polygamy is common, the man is pressured by his society to take a second wife or the man weds another life partner just to boast about his manhood.

“The first wife may be affected negatively. Her pride may be scarred and she may not be treated equally with the second wife. The first wife may go through self-doubt and may feel like a failure. She may feel upset whenever her husband neglects her and her children,” said Al-Duhaiman.

A source said the statistics issued by the authority shows that men aged 15-19 have not been involved in polygamous marriages.

The source said that 869 of men aged 20-24 have two wives; 4,941 of those in the age bracket of 25-29 have two wives and 505 of them have more than two wives. The statistics also revealed that 18,246 of men aged 30-34 have two wives and 539 of them have more than two wives. About 30,600 of men aged 35-39 have two wives and 2,668 of them have more than two wives.

The source also said most men with two wives are aged 45-49 years old.