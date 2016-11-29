Health insurance: Visitors’ claim must be cleared in 30 days

DAMMAM — Visitors to the Kingdom have 60 days to submit a health insurance compensation claim and insurance companies must make compensation within 30 days of receiving a claim, the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has reiterated.

The Council has clarified that health insurance also covers traffic accident cases involving visitors.

Compulsory health insurance will cover nearly 1,600,000 visitors barring Haj and Umrah pilgrims, diplomats, visitors of diplomatic missions, international organizations and the State.

Medical insurance policy for visitors and their dependents will cover a maximum of SR100,000 in medical treatment including expenses of emergency cases, medical examination, medication, inpatient services, pregnancy/childbirth, dental/gum diseases, endodontics, nerve treatment, removal of abscess, premature childbirth cases, emergency dialysis, medical evacuation within and outside the Kingdom, injuries from traffic accidents, and expenses of repatriation of the insured deceased visitor›s body to his/her native country.

Expats arriving in Saudi Arabia on visit visas will have to take health insurance from seven cooperative health insurance companies licensed by the CCHI.

The policy represents the basic level of insurance coverage granted to the insured and will be valid from date of entry to the Kingdom.

The insured cannot cancel the policy once it comes into force, except in the case of non-entry into the Kingdom, and accordingly the company is liable to refund the premium.