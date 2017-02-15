He’s mentally unstable, mom tells about man behind Haram incident

MAKKAH — The mother of the man who attempted suicide in the Grand Mosque said her son was mentally unstable, Al-Madinah reported.

Umm Mohammad said her son has a medical record in Shihar Mental Hospital in Taif.

“My son’s mental health deteriorated after his father died and he did not get his rightful inheritance. My son is 36 years old and he is the eldest of my seven children. He used to work with his father. He was not able to have a stable job due to the unstable circumstances he went through,” said Umm Mohammad.

She added his relatives took over his father’s house and some of his properties in Al-Shabika, Jarwal, and Mount Al-Madafi.

“The relatives released a deed declaring that the inheritance will pass on to them instead of my son without his consent or consultation. I was concerned about my son and I feared he would seek revenge and harm his relatives,” said Umm Mohammad.

She added she put her own son in jail to prevent him from harming others.

“Two years ago, my son tried to burn himself alive at the General Court as a form of protest against the court’s decision to give the properties to his relatives and not him. We live on social insurance and financial aids from charity organizations,” said Umm Mohammad.

She added she suffers from cirrhosis and she just came back from abroad where she was being treated for more than three months.

“I knew about what happened at the Grand Mosque when I was abroad. I had to expedite my treatment so I can come back to Saudi Arabia and be next to my son. I gave the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution all of medical and legal papers I have concerning my son,” said Umm Mohammad.

She added her son would have never committed such a horrid crime at the Grand Mosque if he wasn’t so unjustly treated by his own relatives.