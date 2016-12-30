High-tech security training village opens in Riyadh

ON an area of 200,000 sq. meters, in Khashm Al An in Riyadh, is located the Security Training Village, which was inaugurated by Prince Miteb Bin Abdullah, Minister of the National Guard, on Wednesday.

The combat village is a high-level training facility that provides tough and real life training in residential areas and instills in the units the combat instinct and capability for immediate reaction through multiple integrated laser engagement system. The combat village includes 15 support buildings, 31 training buildings and 300-mounted camera equipped with invisible audio-visual recording devices on the streets and inside the villas to monitor whether the intern units are using and applying the techniques they learned in accordance with the security tactical standards for raiding operations.

The village has roads, lanes, parking lots, underground drainage channels, and also an after-work facility to go over the lessons given and provide the results to the chain of command.

Brig. Gen. Ghazi Bin Snat Al-Otaibi, in-charge of operations and training unit briefed Prince Miteb on the tasks of the village. The facility, he said, uses modern and high-tech training methods. These have immensely contributed to enhance efficiency and skills of the National Guard personnel.

Prince Miteb appreciated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s limitless support for all the military forces personnel in general and the National Guard in particular. — Al Arabiya English