‘Housing, fighting corruption main challenges’

Iran plotting to control Muslim world: Deputy Crown Prince

Non-oil related income doubled in 2 years

Economic indicators high despite drop in oil prices

Saudi Gazette report

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia will focus on addressing the issues relating to housing, unemployment, recreation, the development of the private sector and fighting corruption.

Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, said in a TV interview telecast on Tuesday evening that Vision 2030 will be implemented with specific programs in three stages: 2020, 2025, 2030.

Talking about corruption, he said, “No person – ” whatever may be his position -” will be spared. “He added that documents circulated on social media will not be taken into consideration.

The Deputy Crown Prince said that the implementation of the new housing program for Saudi citizens will start in the third quarter of this year for a period of 66 months.

He said one million housing units will be allotted on simple installments through the Real Estate Development Fund.

There will be three types of allotments: Free allotments, through subsidy from the Fund, and through government support.

Some 50% of the Public Investment Fund will be channelized to the local market, especially housing.

Prince Muhammad explained that the Saudi citizen account will aim to compensate citizens for any rise in the prices.

“We try to support the widest possible segments of society,” he said.

He said that the number of citizens account has reached around 10 million.

The Deputy Crown Prince, however, said that austerity measures will be revived if the Kingdom passes through difficult economic conditions.

Non-oil sector

He said that non-oil related income doubled in the past two years.

The Deputy Crown Prince said that Saudi kept economic indicators high despite the drop in oil prices and that there has been a “higher than expected increase” in non-oil revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

Iran

He ruled out any dialogue with Iran, a country he said was busy plotting to control the Muslim world.

The Deputy Crown Prince said in the TV interview that the Kingdom could crush Iran-aligned fighters in Yemen.

Asked if Saudi Arabia was ready to open a direct dialogue with Tehran, Prince Muhammad said it was impossible to talk with a power that was planning for the return of the Imam Mahdi.

“How do you have a dialogue with this (Iran)?” he said.

“Its (Iran’s) logic is that the Imam Mahdi will come and they must prepare the fertile environment for the arrival of the awaited Mahdi and they must control the Muslim world.”

Yemen

On Houthi rebels and the militias allied to the ousted president Ali Abdallah Saleh, the Deputy Crown Prince said, “We can uproot the Houthis and Saleh in a matter of days.”

Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad tackled varied topics in the interview.

The interview focused on many issues particularly the one concerning the 10 million citizens registered in Saudi Arabia’s electronic portal ‘˜Saudi Citizen’.

He said that the Saudi authorities are working toward benefiting the largest possible number of registered citizens from this initiative.

He said the media of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood was working to destabilize relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Prince Muhammad also spoke on several important issues concerning Saudi, Gulf and Arab citizens, in particular Saudi Vision 2030 and other local and regional issues.