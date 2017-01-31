Houthis attack UN building in Dhahran Al-Janoob 1 of 4

DHAHRAN AL-JANOOB – The building of the De-escalation and Coordination Committee (DCC) under the United Nations in Dhahran Al-Janoob near the Yemeni border in the southern Asir province came under a rocket attack on Monday.

Fahd Al-Shamrani, a member of the Saudi armed forces who was deployed for the security of the building, sustained multiple injuries in the attack, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The soldier was taken to Dhahran Al-Janoob General Hospital for treatment.

The Katyusha rocket, fired by the Houthi and Saleh militias, caused damage to the front part of the building with the reception area wrecked and glasses shattered.

Several cars belonging to the UN mission as well as that of officials and citizens were also damaged.