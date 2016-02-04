IISJ starts admission process for next academic year

JEDDAH – The International Indian School, Jeddah (IISJ) has invited applications for admissions to classes LKG to VIII for the academic year of 2016-17.

Applications can be submitted online from Feb. 3 to 11. Application forms are available on the school website (www.iisjed.com). Details regarding the dates of draw, procedure of application and age requirement are available on the website, according to school authorities.

Meanwhile, procedures are under way to start classes in IISJ’s new facility next academic year.

The admission procedures for seats in the new facility have already started. The school managing committee initiated the procedures to accommodate more students following a huge pressure from parents in the community to make available affordable education to their children. The IISJ is the second largest community school in the Kingdom with more than 13,000 students.