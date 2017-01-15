Illegal expats: Go home in 90 days or get blacklisted

Jeddah — Expats staying in the Kingdom in violation of residency and labor laws are being given a last chance to go home without being blacklisted.

They will not be deported but sent on exit visas, Al-Watan Arabic daily quoted sources as saying on Saturday.

The Passports Department (Jawazat) will launch on Sunday their second stage of their three-phase national campaign to track down illegal expats.

The second phase will last three months, sources told Al-Watan.

The third phase will start on Rajab 17 (April 13).

In this stage, illegal expats, who failed to benefit from the second phase to leave the Kingdom, will be arrested, blacklisted and deported after facing penalties.

The second phase will allow violators to visit labor offices to finish required procedures and then visit Jawazat offices to get final exit visas after paying fees and fines.

They will have to visit the expatriate affairs department in the Ministry of Interior to authenticate their fingerprints to make sure that they don’t have any police case against them.

If they have any criminal record, they will be detained. If their record is clear, they will go through nine procedures:

1. They will have to confess violations.

They will bring air tickets and show flight bookings.

2. They will have to produce all documents needed and get these copied.

3. They will have to follow-up on the required procedures to get travel documents after clearing all dues and fines.

4. All paperwork is then transferred to an administration committee to issue a decision on the sponsor who recruited the violator.

5. Violators will be registered in a court specialized for this campaign.

6. Sponsors will be summoned to expat affairs dept.

7. Sponsors’ e-services will be suspended

8. A daily report is filed with the Jawazat on the operations carried out.

9. A daily report is filed on the expenditure incurred on the operation as well as revenues generated from fines and fees.