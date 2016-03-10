Indian consular teams for Abha, Jazan

JEDDAH — A team from the Consulate General would be visiting Abha and Jazan this weekend to provide consular services (limited to attestation and passport services not provided by outsourcing agencies) to Indian nationals, according to a press statement. A team will be at hand on Friday and Saturday in Abha, while another team will be visiting Jazan on Friday.

In Abha, the place of service will be VFS Global- Passport & Visa Application Centre, King Saud Street, Crossing with Umsarab Road, near Barqan Fuel station, Umsarab Dist, Khamis Mushayat. The team will be available from 0830-1130 hours & 1700-1900 hours on Friday and Saturday. In Jazan, the place of service will be Adnan Hotel, Jazan (017-3217777/ 3171641). The team will be available from 0830-1130 hours & 1500-1700 hours on Friday.

The Indian nationals residing in the area may avail the opportunity for getting the consular services and meeting the visiting officials to convey their grievances/ suggestions, if any, relating to labour and welfare issues. They should submit written statement narrating their problems for redressal of the same including consular related services.