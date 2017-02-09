Indian is head of workers at school he built in 1981

By Abdullah Ghurman

JEDDAH — An Indian construction worker has now become head of the workers at a school he built about 40 years ago.

Muhammad Muthim came to the Kingdom in 1978 and worked as a construction worker at Ibn Khaldoun High School.

“The school opened in 1981 and my sponsorship was transferred to the then school principal, Abdullah Al-Jehani, two years later,” Muthim said.

The school is located on Al-Tadamun Al-Arabi Road in the center of Jeddah.

Muthim says he knows the current Director General of Education in Jeddah Ahmad Al-Thaqafi.

The latter served as teacher of Islamic studies at the school more than 25 years ago.

Muthin has worked under six principals of the Ibn Khaldoun High School.

School Director Sitr Al-Bigaili said Mohammad Muthin has been a dedicated and sincere employee. “He is loved by the staff and he is loved by the students as well,” said Al-Bigaili.