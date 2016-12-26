India’s beauty is in its diversity, says Almaeena 1 of 4

By M. Zakir Azmi Nadvi

RIYADH — International Indian Public School (IIPS) Riyadh organized its school annual day with exuberance on Dec. 16-17. The event was graced by Ambassador of India Ahmad Javed and his wife Shabnam Javed, Dr. Hifzur Rahman, second secretary at the Embassy of India and observer of Indian schools in the Kingdom.

On day two, veteran Saudi journalist Khaled Almaeena was the chief guest.

“I am proud of the academic standards of the school and the outstanding achievements of the students. On this occasion, I congratulate the school staff without whose dedication this fabulous performance could not have been possible. I also appreciate the tiring efforts made by the current managing committee to successfully sign the lease contract for the new school building where we will be able to accommodate more number of students,” the ambassador said in his address. He urged the Indian schools in the Kingdom to abide the Saudi rules.

The girls program was presided over by Hemant Kotarwal, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of India. The program began with the recitation of few verses from the Holy Qur›an and the welcome address was delivered by Principal K.M. Abdul Azeez. This was followed by felicitation of the guests and dignitaries with bouquets.

In his keynote address, chief guest Almaeena applauded the notable contribution of expatriates, particularly Indians, in development of Saudi Arabia. “Our country could not have achieved this rapid exemplary development without the hard work and professional expertise offered by the expatriates in various fields,” he said.

“The beauty of India is in its diversity and multiculturalism. I am amazed by the brilliant academic performance of Indians globally and the Gandhian philosophy of non-violence, secularism and acceptance. The dedication for educational excellence demonstrated by Indians is to be emulated. It is the civilized conduct and the caring attitude that make the Indians in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states as the most respected community. It is time that the Indian culture be defused, and there is need to work on a mechanism of cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and India,” he added.

The principal presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the school and the students. Meritorious students in academics and extra-curricular activities and the teaching staff were felicitated by the ambassador. The evening witnessed a colorful array of dances and musical performances. The students presented a cultural extravaganza that reflected their innate talents.

The chairman of the managing committee Navaz Abdul Rasheed informed the parents about signing the contract for the new premises with Rakhaa Holding.

One of the highlights of the function was the release of the annual school magazine «HORIZON» by the ambassador. The magazine gives a glimpse of the achievements and accomplishments of IIPS students and a retrospect of the academic year 2015-16.

School planning coordinator Arshad Ali Khan said that to mark the occasion of the World Arabic Day, Dec. 18 was chosen as the Day of the Arabic Language in the school calendar. On Dec. 18, 1973, the United Nations General Assembly approved Arabic as an official UN language.

The program commenced with invoking the blessings of the Almighty followed by the beautifying the name of Allah.

School observer Dr. Hifzur Rahman, who has authored two books in Arabic, emphasized on the importance of the Arabic language in the present academic and commercial reference. He urged that by virtue of being in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the school must work on preparing an easy program of Arabic, to be adopted as part of the academic curriculum by all Indian schools in the Kingdom.

The culmination was marked by the vote of thanks by Vice Principal Shabana Parveen. The function showcased brilliant achievements and immense talent of the students. The rendition of the national anthem brought the gala program to a close.