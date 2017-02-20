Iran main sponsor of global terror: Jubeir

MUNICH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir said on Sunday that Iran was the main sponsor of terrorism in the world, a destabilizing force in the Middle East and wanted to “destroy us.”

“Iran remains the single main sponsor of terrorism in the world,” Jubeir told delegates at the Munich Security Conference.

“It’s determined to upend the order in Middle East … (and) until and unless Iran changes its behavior it would be very difficult to deal with a country like this.”

He said Iran was propping up the government of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, funding the Houthi separatists in Yemen and violent groups across the region. He said the international community needed to set clear “red lines” to halt Iran’s actions.

“Iran is the problem, not the solution, in Syria and Yemen,” he said.

Asked what he would want to request US President Donald Trump, Jubeir said he wants Trump “to assert American leadership, to be engaged with the world, to work with allies, to be a force for good — as America has always been.

“I believe that the Iranians must understand that acting the way they have for the past 35 years is not acceptable. I believe that the Iranians must understand that the world will not let them get away with literally murder. And I think when they do, their behavior will change. But so far we haven’t seen a change in behavior.

“And so the Iranians have violated the ballistic missile accords. The Iranians have stepped up the tempo of their mischief during their negotiations with the P5+1, and they continued to step it up after the agreement was signed.

“I don’t believe that Iran is an irrational actor. I think they’re very rational. I think that Iran knows where the red lines are, if the red lines are drawn clearly.

“I don’t know where there have been talks about different coalitions. The issue is not physically fighting Iran. We’re looking at hoping that Iran will change its behavior so it can become an accepted member of the international community, and become a productive and constructive member of the Middle East.

“We’re waiting for the Iranians to do so….until they do this, we will have no choice but to push back against them.” — Agencies