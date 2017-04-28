Iran planned to take control of Yemen: Ambassador Al-Jaber

RIYADH — Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Muhammad Al-Jaber said that Iran was planning to take control of Yemen with the aim of strengthening Al-Qaeda and Daesh (so-called IS), as it did in Iraq and Syria.

Speaking to Rotana Channel, Al Jaber said that the Decisive Storm Operation was launched to stop Houthi-Saleh militias from destroying the Yemeni people, eradicate Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group from Yemen, support the legitimate government and protect it from slipping into a civil war that will not end because of the Iranian interventions.

He pointed out that when the coupists seized Sanaa, they hastened to open the airspace for Tehran in order to open up the influx of weapons, ammunition and trainers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He noted that Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, stressed during his meeting with Yemeni tribal sheikhs that the aim of the Decisive Storm was to preserve the Arab identity of Yemen.

The Ambassador spoke about the important role played by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to support Yemeni people, pointing out that KSRelief has paid more than $600 million in addition to $247 million paid through the international organizations.