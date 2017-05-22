Iran should respect rights of neighbors — Tillerson

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Iran to respect the rights of its neighbors by halting its continuous acts of destabilizing the region and supporting militias operating from its neighboring states.

Addressing a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in Riyadh at the end of the historic summits on Sunday, he expressed hope that the new Iranian leadership would return to negotiating table.

Tillerson called on the international community to take a firm stand to reject Iranian policies of supporting terrorism and intervening in the internal affairs of the states in the region.

He underlined the need for slapping tough economic sanctions against Iran.

Al-Jubeir said that Iran and Syria are the only states that did not attend the summit.

“These states do not respect international laws and instead practice racism, sectarianism and gross violation of human rights.”