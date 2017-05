Ms. Arancha Gonzalez, executive director of the International Trade Center — the joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, holds talks with Saudi Gazette Editor-in-Chief Somayya Jabarti at the newspaper’s office in Jeddah, Monday. Ms. Gonzalez is in Jeddah for meetings with officials of Islamic Development Bank. — SG photo by Abdurrahman M. Baig