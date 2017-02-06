Janadriya a landmark of Saudi culture: King

Riyadh — The Janadriya Festival is a shining Saudi cultural landmark bringing together citizens of the homeland from all regions with the diversity of their heritage and arts, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said here on Sunday welcoming the guests who attended the inauguration of the 31st National Heritage and Culture Festival (Janadriya 31).

The guests included litterateurs, thinkers and media persons.

The King said the festival showcases the Kingdom’s rich cultural and heritage diversity.

It instills the values of national cohesion and affiliation.

“Preserving our Arab and Islamic identity, heritage and culture is among our most important duties,” the King said

On behalf of the festival’s guests, Secretary-General of the European Islamic Conference Dr. Mohammed Bechari thanked King Salman for his great efforts in serving Islamic culture.