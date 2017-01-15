Jawazat denies crackdown campaign against illegal expatriates

RIYADH – The department of passports (Jawazat) has denied print and electronic media reports that it was launching the second stage of its massive national crackdown campaign against illegal expatriates on Sunday (yesterday).

“These reports are incorrect. Nothing has far been issued in this regard by the official accredited channels,” it said, according to Al-Watan Online.

The Jawazat said when there are directives to this effect, they will be officially announced by the concerned bodies.

It warned against circulating rumors and asked for authenticating news before publishing.

“The information should be taken from the official sources only,” it added.

According to the denied reports, the Jawazat would launch a three-pronged crackdown campaign against violators of residence and labor with the third and final phase starting on April 13.

The reports said the illegal expatriates would be allowed to leave to their respective homes within three months otherwise they would be imprisoned, blacklisted and fingerprinted so as not to enter into the Kingdom again.