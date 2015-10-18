Jeddah airport is the ‘world’s worst’!

I am writing with regard to the article “What impression of the Kingdom do visitors get at Jeddah airport?” (Oct. 14). Jeddah airport has the worst service ever! I travelled with my husband “a non-Saudi” during the Haj break and the airport was a disaster. There was no respect for travelers and a fight broke out and they wouldn’t even let my husband pass through the “GCC queue” and asked me to go to the women’s section. Seriously, Jeddah airport must be the worst worldwide!
I think that things that can be changed now at Jeddah airport and should be fixed immediately. It used to drive me crazy seeing how when the plane had barely touched the runway upon arriving in Jeddah, people are already getting up trying to get their bags from the overhead compartments and lining up at the doorway to be the first to get out. They literally run to squeeze themselves into the first bus. Then after the bus brings passengers to the terminal, everyone rushes out to ensure they are first in line at immigration. I don’t blame them now. I’ve become one of these people who is also rushing as soon as the plane touches the tarmac, because as we know, Jeddah airport is not organized. Out of 10 immigration lines, only three are staffed, and then baggage arrivals take a very, very long time. It gives the impression that people working there either are lazy, hate their job or just don’t care, and that the airport is either understaffed or really disorganized.
For managing the unruly airport taxi services, I have the following suggestion that might work to solve the problem. The authorities should set up a Help Desk inside the terminal building consisting of several computer-aided counters (of course, appropriately manned) to cater for the taxi service for arriving passengers. Taxis should be arranged in a pool waiting outside with each one having a waiting number already connected to the Help Desk computers. Arriving passengers report to the Help Desk, pay the exact fares as listed by the authority for their destination and take two receipt copies. The passenger comes out of the airport terminal building and gets into the taxi assigned to him. He/she hands over to the driver a copy of the money receipt and the taxi takes the passenger to the destination as paid for. Any deviation or any fraud attempt will be reported to the Traffic Police who in turn will take all necessary legal action to protect the passenger’s interest. Hopefully, this would provide hassle-free airport taxi service, if implemented meticulously.
I have been going for Umrah almost every year, I also want to share my experience on all my visit to Jeddah International Airport. This airport should be the best airport in the world, because million of people are coming but there used to be a fight in the immigration line. When ever the fight or argument starts between the guests of Allah, the immigration guy leave the counter and start talking with other staff. The staff do not care that the pilgrims are tired after the journey, some very old some might be diabetic like me. I agree with all the above comments, and need to be corrected.
I was in this airport on 16th of zul-hija, which mean it was fully crowded. To be honest I didn’t face any problem or trouble. Every procedure was smooth. it’s just that some people don’t follow rules. I don’t know where was the problem that people complain about. I just think there are few things to be updated by putting Madinah airport as an example. otherwise every effort that is airport making is rated by me 4/5.
All boarder entries reflect an impression on us. Whether it is a road-boarder or an airport. They are the doorways to our country and thus should reflect our best to the guests.
Agree with all the above comments. Jeddah Airport need need improvement….lot of improvement. Its really very annoying specially when you are with small children.
I agreed that Jeddah airport is the world’s worst. I had very bad experienced in this airport when i had a connecting flight to Dubai via Flynas Airline. When I arrived, Personnel in arrival immigration are very arrogant to pilgrims and other visitors.
They have common passenger lounge for all International flight which is very crowded just like Fish market, noisy and over smelly. Security officials dont know how to speak and understand simple english. You need to listen for the flight announcement else you will be denied in the flight. Announcer speak in Arabic and unfluent English. It was happened to me that the Airport passenger checker did not allow me to join the flight because they claimed that I was late for the flight. It resorted to buy new ticket. They oblige me to buy new ticket. I was really disappointed.
I hope they could renovate this airport similar to Dammam or Riyadh airport. Airport with dedicated doors and lounge for outgoing passengers to avoid confusion. Since they offered international flight, they should place crews or officials that know how to speak and understand simple English. There are so many pilgrims and interconnecting flight passengers sufferred from this tragic airport. I hope those passengers which have similar experience like me have extra budget to buy ticket in case they missed the flight due to poor airport lounge. Just an advise so that it will not connotates Kingdom has worst Airport in the world. Spend your money for better service to Pilgrims.
Fix the immigration process automatically all problems will be solved.
Really long time to clear the immigration authority need to fix the issue.
The Bad thing is that why the crazy people take the passports of the Umrah pilgrims?? are they crazy?? Asking to pay SAR: 150/pilgrim???. They take the passports and we need to bargain with them already tired in the journey and immigration then take luggage really bad ….. This unruly who is responsible they need to answer to Allah..
I agree with the situation at Jeddah Airport. All international airport staff should speak in English cos’ everybody understand the language. The immigration system is very difficult to understand since the staff does not show respect to the arrival passengers they make everyone sick and annoyed to the system.
Jeddah International Airport is worse that a third world regional airport.
Hopefully, the new airport will make it easier for travelers and please train the staff to communicate in different languages and on how to provide service with a smile. Most importantantly, employ staff to keep the toilets in a hygienic condition.
Before year 2000 when we used to travel through Jeddah airport to and fro it was really nice journey. After boarding the pcik up bus used to come at the terminal and drop us straight to airbus unlike now get down from the bus and take your luggage and walk through the stairs to get into the airplane which usually happend in the third world countries airport.
Agree 100%. using this port for several years but they doesn’t seem to improve. if thy are thinking that new terminal will improve their situation then they are dreaming. structures doesn’t help unless you know and want to manage situations. face your duties rather than avoiding it.
The fundamental requirement for any positive change is the WILL to change. Unfortunately, there is no will to change things for better especially at the airports and the reason is simply. People come to Saudi Arabia mainly for two reasons; work and Hajj/Umrah. In both cases, people have no choice. They can’t go to another country for Hajj/Umrah and work. So no matter how badly they are treated, they have to come here and Saudi staff at the airports knows this fact very well. So their attitude conveys only one message; if you don’t like it don’t come here.
i saw the same reaction of staff talking together doesn’t care and respect passengers
actually unfortunately all is happening in jeddah airport……
This is not news !! This is history!!!!
I have made comments over the last ten years.
I thought the chennai airport is worse, anyway now that people know how bad the Jeddah airport and the experience in Jeddah is, people going over there would also reduce dramatically, it’s things like these that reduce people going there in the first place
What are the officails doing to accommodate the ever increasing number of pilgrims??? I suggest they charge a fee and establish more new counters where people could pay and get faster immigration. They have trillions of dollars and they should invest those dollars to help the guests of Allah SW
My comment is regarding a Rude immigration officer: I am a pilgrim from Malaysia performing my umrah with my family. Since my mother is old and in constant need of chair we brought the foldover one when we arrived @Madinah last week. We never had any issue with the immigration officer there. But today the officer rudely took the chair and said something in Arabic. I explained my mother’s condition who had 2-knee surgeries and one slipped disc operation but he simply shooed me away. What a horrible service. I is high time they learn simple English so that they can provide service better to outsiders. Arrogance will only tarnish the image Islam more. Please don’t have this type of lousiest attitude toward pilgrims..
We had faced the most terrible experience of our life on our way back which is stated below:
When we landed, we were driven to the Hajj terminal and we asked the staff that we were meant to land at North Terminal. They said the Umrah flight depart and arrive at Hajj terminal only, Later we were queued up at Hajj terminal and after 4-5 hours roughly of our landing we went out from Hajj terminal. We double checked with the airport staff also and they told us that our flight came from Hajj terminal and we would have to return from this terminal also regardless of which terminal is on our booking. By this time half of our day was wasted since the Hajj terminal was too over crowded.
On 17th April our flight was at 03:45am, we left early for the airport, to the Hajj terminal, as we were told to do so. Again it was so crowded and we had to queue up and there was no help. After working so hard, we managed to speak to one of the admin staff at the airport and we were told that our flight is not going from Hajj terminal and we have to go to the other North terminal. This was so disturbing for us since we had waited for so long at the airport, with luggage and a baby, we hired a taxi and made our way to North terminal. We were already shattered at this time.
We arrived at North Terminal and rushed toward the information desk and looked out for our boarding desk. It was 03:00am already and plane was meant to fly in next 45 minutes, we had begged to the boarding gate staff to please let us in, and they all were very rude, selfish and helpless. First, they could not speak English properly and second they were so rude and were not even answering us, they were just telling us to “Get lost”. Now we were in real trouble, no one was helping. We were told to go and speak with the airport deputy manager, we ran to the deputy manager’s office, again as expected, we got no help. They said why have you come here, “Go out” from our office and speak to the information desk, everyone was so rude it cannot be explained here. Fair enough they could not speak English, but we were not expecting a treatment like this where we feel ashamed to be a human. They were treating us in a very inhuman manner.
Information desk told us to go to the Aegean office and speak with them. We went to the airline offices in the Jeddah airport North Terminal and found out that Aegean airline doesn’t even have an office on the airport. We were in Star alliance block and thought to speak with someone else we went in to Turkish Airline office for help or at least they can let us call to Aegean airline. They asked us to step out of their office immediately and seek help from information desk. We were at the point like everyone here is same. We were forced out of their office. They said either get a ticket from the travel agent at the airport or speak with information desk. We went to information desk and they said speak to the airline, so we were just passed to others and were moving around in circles. Nothing was happening. We had to come back since we have other arrangements at home for example we had to pick up our car at home airport, London Heathrow.
We somehow managed to call Aegean customer service from our mobiles but received a message that Aegean customer service is not 24 hour and it was public holiday or something and their office will open at 10:00 am in the morning. At this time, we were so tired, exhausted and had given up. We had no choice but to buy a new ticket. We went to the travel agent and bought the cheapest available option and that was nearly £4000 pounds, luckily I had my credit card with me. I bought the new ticket of £4000 in the economy class and this was the cheapest option available. We came back home but all the loss both financial and mental stress we cannot explain in words.
Due to this terrible experience, even after a month today we cannot come out of shock at what has happened to us.
