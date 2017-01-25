Jeddah suicide bombers identified 1 of 6

RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday announced the arrest of three Saudis and 13 Pakistanis for terror activities.

The ministry also identified the two Saudis suicide bombers who blew themselves up in a rest house in Al-Harazat District of Jeddah on Saturday. In other simultaneous security operation, one Saudi man and a Pakistani woman were arrested in a residential apartment in Al-Naseem District of the city.

The two Saudis blew themselves up after security forces laid siege on the rest house they were staying in and planning terror activities.

The dead Saudis have been identified as Khalid Ghazi Hussain Al-Sarwani and Nadi Marzooq Khalaf Al-Mudhyani Enizi, the ministry’s security spokesman said in a statement.

Laboratory tests on the remains of the dead Saudis revealed their identities, the statement said.

Al-Sarwani is thought to be among the most wanted and dangerous terror suspect due to his various roles and numerous links with terror activities. The activities of Al-Sarwani and Al-Mudhyani Enizi include promoting deviant thoughts on the social media, inciting others to travel to conflict areas in response to the dictates of Daesh (the so-called IS) terrorist group.

In addition, Al-Sarwani was also found guilty of supporting terror attacks on worshipers in the Special Forces mosque in 2015 and eulogizing the suicide bombings in a Najran mosque a year ago. He was also involved in the murder of senior security official Brig. Gen. Kattab Majid Al-Hammadi. Al-Sarwani was also thought to be involved in manufacturing explosive vests and devices at his abode in Al-Hazarat District.

Al-Mudhyani Enizi traveled outside the Kingdom to fight in areas of conflict flouting the Kingdom’s laws. After his return to the Kingdom he was put behind bars and went back to his deviant way after completing his prison term. He was in direct contact with the detained terrorist Oqab Mujab Al-Otaibi and Suwailim Al-Hadi Al-Ruwaili and several others.

Security forces seized 3 hand grenades, 8 blocks of explosives, 48 bags of chemicals believed to be used in manufacturing explosives, 2 iron cylinders, ten explosive devices, two adhesive explosive devices, six bags containing huge quantity of iron splinters and several tools and electrical equipment, the ministry statement said.