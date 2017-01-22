Jeddah terror bids foiled

Two militants blow themselves up after exchanging gunfire with security forces

By Abdullah Ghurman

Jeddah — The Saudi security forces foiled major terror attempts by storming two terror hideouts in Jeddah on Saturday.

Two suspected terrorists blew themselves up following a confrontation with security forces, according to an Interior Ministry spokesman.

The security forces busted two hideouts of terrorists: one a rest house in Al-Harazat district and the other an apartment in Al-Naseem district.

The security forces surrounded the rest house in Jeddah’s eastern Al-Harazat district and exchanged fire with two men, who blew themselves up.

In the security operation in Al-Naseem district, a Saudi national Hussam Bin Saleh Bin Samran Al-Juhani and a Pakistani woman Fatimah Ramzan Balochi Ali Murad were arrested. The security forces seized a machine-gun and a bag of explosives.

Daesh (the so-called IS) has carried out a series of bombings and shootings in the Kingdom since mid-2014 that have killed scores of people.

The Ministry of Interior thwarted a number of terrorist operations by carrying out preemptive strikes. It also arrested a large number of Daesh supporters and sympathizers.

The preemptive strikes led to the arrest of 566 terrorists forming eight terrorist cells. They included six women (five Saudi and one Filipina), five experts in manufacturing explosives and explosive vests. Six labs for manufacturing explosive were also busted.

Two years ago, the Interior Ministry announced the busting of splinter cells linked to Daesh with the arrest of 431 terrorists forming four cells.

This resulted in thwarting 10 terror operation attempts.

The same year, two terror locations in Riyadh region were busted. In another operation six terror suspects were arrested.

Last year, several terror attempts were foiled.

Last year, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the US consulate in Jeddah.

Early this year, 14 terrorists were arrested in Shaqra governorate.