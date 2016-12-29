JTS celebrates Tamil culture

By Syeda Amtul

JEDDAH — Highlighting the distinct cultural traditions of the Tamil people, Jeddah Tamil Sangam organized a function recently on the premise of the Consulate General of India.

A wide range of Tamil-speaking people along with distinguished personalities from the Indian community were present. The hard work and dedication of Jeddah Tamil Sangam executive committee members were conspicous throughout the program, which started with the recitation of a few of verses of the Holy Qur’an and the national anthems of both Saudi Arabia and India.

Then the crowd observed a two-minute silence to mourn the passing of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha and Kamaludeen, a senior member of JTS.

Noorul Amin welcomed the audience and thanked the sponsors for their support in making the event a great success. He also extended his thanks to the chief guest of the evening, Kaliyamoorthy, a retired Tamil Nadu Superintendent of Police.

A classical and folk dance choreographed by Pushpa Suresh captured the audience with Kavya Suresh, Mansi Venkatesh and Raksha Ramkumar presenting glimpses of Indian culture through their numbers of Bharatha Natyam and Kathak and Rajastani folk dance.

Several children showcased their talent and entertained an ecstatic crowd in a fancy dress competition arranged by Mythili Murali. A group dance by 22 participants choreographed by Shanthi Subramanian and Shanthi Parthiban diffused the flavor of ancient Tamil culture. It pulled the audience to early ages giving them an opportunity to watch the daily life of Tamil peasants of the time.

A message-oriented skit by Kovai Ganesh, A Tribute to Indian Army Jawans, was widely appreciated for its quality and message. The shadow show was the most liked performance of the evening. The performers taught the children the importance of military service and the sacrifices soldiers make to protect the country. The idea and script were developed by Kovai Ganesh with a blend of secularism and national integrity as main themes.

A Tamil dance presented by boys and choreographed by Ezhil Maran made the audience tip-toe to the fast numbers. Ranjini Hari choreographed a dance with young buds displaying their unique dancing skills.

Shareef Mirza and C.D. Suresh kept the atmosphere romantic with their melodious songs.

A fusion dance performed by boys, choreographed by Kovai Ganesh and Ranjini Hari, mesmerized the audience with its audio-visual treat.

Cappella Medley, a collection of songs of yesteryears without background music or support of any instrument, was presented as a continuous piece.

Cultures were set to collide on stage when Logadharshini Parthibane, Gowry Uday and Deepti Balaji presented their dance number. They were joined by an enraptured audience with spectacular and expressive show of support. Pushpa Suresh choreographed the item.

JTS Ladies performed a group song with powerful lyrics mixed with inspiring voice modulation. It gave motivation to young children by that little lift they occasionally need to accomplish their goals. It also served as a reminder about appreciating the beauty of the world we live in.

The final dance number presented by 15 children, again choreographed by Pushpa Suresh, displayed the Navrasas (Nine Expressions) of Shringar (Delight), Hasya (Laughter), Karuna (Sorrow), Raudra (Anger), Veera (Heroism), Bhayanaka (Fear), Bibhatsa (Disgust), Adbhuta (Wonder), and Shanta (Calm). The combination of movement, gesture, costume, music and lighting all worked together to make it a spectacular and beautiful show.

All the sponsors and guests were honored with appreciation certificates.

Consul General Md Noor Rahman Sheikh congratulated JTS for organizing such a great show. He pointed out that the Tamil Sangam had always been at the forefront of all Indian causes and whenever their services were required. They were at the top with their voluntary services, he said, motivating JTS members to continue in their welfare work.

Chief Guest Kaliyamoorthy gave a powerful speech, which took the audience back to Tamil Nadu. His informative speech glued the audience to their seats till he finished. The show has been coordinated and compered by Kovai Ganesh and M. Siraj.

The program came to an end with a traditional Tamil Nadu dinner from Hotel Aryaas.

The six-hour program, started at 5.30 p.m., continued without break, giving the audience a feast for their eyes and ears. It proved that only JTS can beat its own record of coming up with such a fabulous entertainment program.