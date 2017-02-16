Justice ministry privatizes its first service

RIYADH – Minister of Justice Waleed Al-Samaani announced on Wednesday the privatization of the ministry’s first service after the launch of “AlMwathiq” electronic service.

The minister launched the first phase of the service in a ceremony held at his office in Riyadh and this was with the involvement of 278 licensed notaries through online from all parts of the Kingdom.

In its first phase, the service will allow issuance of powers of attorney and legalization of the Articles of Association of companies through offices owned by the private sector. The integrated electronic service will be available in the morning and evening hours throughout the week. The ministry developed and operating the service with the help of its strategic partner Thiqah Business Services Company.

Al-Samaani stated that the service is one of the ministry’s initiatives in the National Transformation Program of 2020 that aims to enhance the efficiency of the documentation process with the involvement of the private sector in a way that broaden the privatization drive of the justice services, and that is in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The minister clarified that the ministry has held 8 workshops in different cities of the Kingdom where hundreds of licensed notaries were invited to know more about the new electronic service. “Many features will be added to the service in the coming phases, all with the purpose to facilitate benefiting from the justice services by the public and the private sectors,” he said adding that all the powers of attorney and Articles of Association that will be documented through the electronic service shall be certified by governmental entities and the justice department.

“What needs to be done by the beneficiaries is to visit the ministry’s online portal, look for the closest notaries, contact them and easily finalize the process with the notary,” the ministry said and called on all beneficiaries to visit the website of the online portal or call 920000508 for inquiries and complaints.