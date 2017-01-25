King to commission new fighter aircraft F15-SA today

Riyadh — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will commission on Wednesday F15-SA fighter aircraft during the inauguration of King Faisal Air Academy’s 50th anniversary marking its foundation.

The F15-SA jets, also known as ‘Eagle Fighters,’ will join a growing Saudi Royal Air Force fleet.

Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, stressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to strengthen its military and defense capabilities by modernizing its armed forces.

“The Kingdom is keen to acquire this kind of modern aircraft to protect its borders, the holy sites, its national interests, its economic capabilities and maintain security and stability to ensure peace in the region,” Prince Muhammad said.

Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Otaibi said that F15-SA fighter aircraft will help the Kingdom maintain security and its supremacy in the skies.

The F-15s are one of the newest aircraft models in the world and incorporate very advanced devices in warfare technology. The aircraft will operate with digital technology and the plane can be loaded with both conventional and modern arsenals.