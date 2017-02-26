King graces Grand Horse Race in Janadriyah 1 of 5

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman graces the Annual Grand Horse Race Festival for the Cup of King Abdulaziz at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Square in Janadriyah, Riyadh ‪on Saturday evening‬. The King presented King Abdulaziz Cup to Muhammad Bin Obaid Al-Qahtani, whose horse came first in the race. ‪Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, Prince Muqrin, Riyadh Emir Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, several other princes and senior officials attended the event. ‬– SPA