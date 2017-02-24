King holds wide-ranging talks with Somali leader

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and visiting Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Thursday held wide-ranging talks which focused mainly on further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The talks held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh also reviewed latest developments in the region.

Earlier, Farmajo was accorded an official reception at the palace during which the national anthems of the two countries were played and Farmajo inspected the guard of honor. The King also hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the Somali president and his accompanying delegation.