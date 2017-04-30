King meets Hadi in Jeddah

JEDDAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Yemen’s President Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, the King reiterated Saudi Arabia’s keenness on supporting the people of Yemen as well as its legitimate government so as to enable it to achieve security and stability.

Hadi thanked King Salman for the efforts exerted by the Kingdom and other members of the Coalition in supporting and protecting Yemen and its people. The King and Hadi discussed a number of issues of mutual concern as well as the latest developments in Yemen. — SG/SPA.