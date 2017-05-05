King meets UNESCO chief

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman receives Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Irina Bokova at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Thursday. The King and Bokova discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and UNESCO in the fields of education, science and culture. They also reviewed various UNESCO activities, including preserving the world heritage. Bokova commended the Kingdom’s role in promoting dialogue between different cultures and civilizations, as well as supporting UNESCO activities and educational and cultural programs. Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Madani, and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr. Ibrahim Bin Yusuf Al-Balawi were also present. — SPA