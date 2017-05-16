King: New US–Islamic World partnership in the offing

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman hoped that the historic summit of Arab and Islamic countries with the United States on May 21 would herald in establishing a new partnership in confronting extremism and terrorism as well as in enhancing global security, stability and cooperation.

Chairing the weekly session of the Council of Ministers at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Monday, the King said the summit would also be instrumental in highlighting the values of tolerance and coexistence.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Al-Awwad said the King informed that the consultative meeting of the leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the US-GCC summit would be held on the same day.

The King hoped that the consultative meeting would contribute in further consolidating the Gulf solidarity and that the GCC-US Summit will result in boosting relations between the two sides.

King Salman expressed confidence that the talks between the Kingdom and the US, slated for May 20, would contribute in strengthening and enhancing strategic relations between the two countries in various fields.

At the outset of the Cabinet session, the King welcomed US President Donald Trump, heads of state and leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, and high ranking Gulf officials to participate in the upcoming three separate summits, Al-Awwad said.

The King also briefed the Cabinet on the outcome of his recent phone talks with the new French President Emmanuel Macron.

Al-Awwad said the Cabinet took a decision with regard to holding talks and authorization for signing draft agreement and memoranda of understanding with the United States.