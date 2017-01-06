King and Norwegian minister hold talks on bilateral relations

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Borge Brende at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Thursday. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and prospects of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The audience was also attended by Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Ibrahim Al-Assaf; Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Adel Al-Turaifi; Minister of State, Member of Cabinet and Chief of Royal Court Khalid Al-Issa; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Madani; Saudi Ambassador to Norway Essam Abed; and Norwegian Ambassador to the Kingdom Rolf Willy Hansen. — SPA