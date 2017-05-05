King offers funeral prayer for Prince Mishaal 1 of 5

MAKKAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman attended funeral prayer of Prince Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the Allegiance Council, after Isha prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, Prince Khaled Al Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, several other emirs, princes, ministers, senior officials and a large number of worshippers also offered funeral prayer for the prince. The body of Prince Mishaal was buried at Adl cemetery in Makkah.

Meanwhile, King Salman, Crown Prince and Deputy Crown Prince received several phone calls and cables from heads of state and leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries offering condolences over the death of the prince.

Prince Mishaal, a senior member of the Royal Family, died on Wednesday. He served as minister of defense from May 12, 1951 to 1953. He also served as emir of Makkah from 1963 to 1971. Prince Mishaal was appointed chairman of the Allegiance Council in December 2007. — SG/SPA