King orders nation-wide campaign to collect aid for Syrians

Riyadh — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued instructions to organize a Kingdom-wide people-driven campaign from Tuesday to collect aid for Syrian brethren, the Royal Court said in a statement here on Monday.

This humanitarian gesture comes in consideration of the suffering of the Syrian brethren, especially those evacuated from Aleppo and other areas, who have been displaced and who are facing difficult circumstances.

The King also ordered to dedicate SR100 million for the campaign.

The King has initiated the campaign by donating SR20 million.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif donated SR10 million. Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman donated SR8 million.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works will coordinate with pertinent authorities to provide aid items, such as foodstuff, drugs and shelters.