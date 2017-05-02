Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman holds talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al–Thani at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Monday. They reviewed close relations between the two countries and their people. The King held a luncheon banquet in honor of the Emir of Qatar and his accompanying delegation. — SPA
Home Saudi Arabia King, Qatar Emir hold talks
Long may live the friendship between the two brotherly countries. The genuine happiness seen on the face of Emir of Qatar and King Salman is the testament of growing bond between the two brotherly countries.
@Farooq Aameen. May Allaah preserve both of them as well as the Rulership of other Muslim countries.