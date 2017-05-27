King Salman addresses nation, Muslims on advent of Ramadan

JEDDAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman thanked Almighty Allah for blessing Muslims with such an august month for worship and contemplation while addressing the people of the Kingdom and Muslims all over the world on the advent of Ramadan 1438H, a month-long compulsory fasting season for all adult Muslims.

At the outset of the speech, which was delivered on King Salman’s behalf by Dr. Awwad Saleh Al-Awwad, minister of culture and information, the King cited a number of Qur’anic verses explaining Almighty Allah’s wisdom behind ordering Muslims to fast during the month-long period.

He also cited a verse of the Qur’an saying that the Holy Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet (peace be upon him) during the month of Ramadan as guidance to people. The verse also mentions that we should start fasting on sighting the moon.

The Prophet said whoever fasts the month of Ramadan seeking recompense (reward) from Allah his sins will be forgiven.

The King prayed that Allah grant us success in fasting during the holy month and performing our prayers. He thanked Allah for honoring this country, as it is the cradle of revelation, the land of the two holy mosques and the Qiblah of Muslims worldwide (that is, Muslims all over the world pray facing the Holy Kaaba in Makkah).

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the Kingdom success to continue serving the two holy mosques as well as pilgrims, performers of Umrah and visitors. The King added that it is an honor “we are proud of”.

King Salman, also, reminded Muslims of the ordainment by our Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) that Muslims are like one human entity, whenever one part feels pain, all the other parts suffer and share the burden due to the fever, insomnia and fatigue, recalling the role played by the Kingdom since the time of the founder King Abdulaziz to best serve Muslims and to close and unify their ranks, adding that a noble goal will persist, forever.

The King said that Allah Almighty was generous to us and He specified certain times as being of more importance than others, as His mercy descends. Allah Almighty honored Ramadan, the month of fasting, as His mercy, bounties and blessings descend and sins are forgiven. Those who are blessed with Allah’s mercy are saved from the Hellfire.

In conclusion, the King recalled the recently held Arab-Islamic-American summit as a testimonial of the Kingdom’s resolve to synergize efforts, in order to eradicate extremism and terrorism, in all forms and manifestations, henceforth, saving humanity of their mischief and evils. He added that the inception of a world center to combat extremist thought is in line with that goal and to prove that Islam is a religion of mercy, moderation and co-existence. – SPA