King Salman awarded Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security

TUNIS — The Arab Interior Ministers Council has awarded the Prince Naif Medal for Arab Security (Excellent Grade) to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his pioneering role in supporting the Arab and Islamic causes as well as maintaining global security and peace.
At the conclusion of the 34th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council held in Tunis today, Secretary General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council Dr. Muhammad Bin Ali Koman highly appreciated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ stances supporting the Palestinian cause, his support for the legitimacy in Yemen and his initiative to establish an Islamic Coalition to combat terrorism as well as the establishment of the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief.
