RIYADH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman telephoned Sudanese President Omer Hassan Al-Bashir on Friday, congratulating him on undergoing a successful surgery and also on the lifting of part of the US sanctions on Sudan.

For his part, the Sudanese President expressed his thanks to the King for his fraternal sentiments and for the efforts exerted by the government of the Kingdom in the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Sudan. – SPA