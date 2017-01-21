King Salman congratulates President Trump



RIYADH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to US President Donald Trump after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the US, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Friday.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom, King Salman expressed his best wishes for ample good health and happiness for President Trump and more advancement and prosperity for the friendly people of the USA.

On this occasion, the Monarch lauded the strong historical relations between the two friendly countries. The King confirmed the keenness to develop and strengthen these relations in all fields, according to a comprehensive strategic vision that serves the joint interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

In a similar congratulatory cable, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, congratulated US President Donald Trump on taking the oath of office as President of the United States.

The Crown Prince expressed sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued good health and happiness for the US President and further advancement and development for the friendly people of the US.

Meanwhile, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense sent a cable congratulating US President Donald Trump on being sworn in as President of the US.

The Deputy Crown Prince expressed sincere congratulations to President Trump and wished him continued good health and more advancement and development for the friendly people of the US. —SG