King Salman embarks on 5-nation tour next month

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will embark on a five-nation Asian tour early next month.

The King will visit Indonesia, Japan, China, Malaysia and the Maldives.

The high-profile visit shows the keenness of the Kingdom to expand its ties with East Asian nations in the changed global scenario, according to well-informed sources.

Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saefuddin said that King Salman’s week-long visit to Indonesia will further bolster the strategic relations between the two countries.

The Saudi-Indonesian summit talks, led by King Salman and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Saudi Arabia signed several landmark agreements with China and Japan during the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense.

The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia shot up to more than SR15 billion in 2015. The Kingdom ranks 19 among the trade partners of Malaysia, and 23rd among the countries importing goods from Malaysia.

King promotes, appoints 314 judges

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued on Sunday a royal decree, appointing 145 judges and promoting another 169 judges in various grades of the judicial sector.

Minister of Justice Waleed Al-Samaani said that the royal order reflects the King’s continuous support for the Kingdom’s judicial system and his keenness to further improve its efficiency.