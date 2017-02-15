King Salman, Erdogan discuss regional issues

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman held wide-ranging talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Turkey.

They also discussed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

The talks were also attended by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior; Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense; Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, emir of Riyadh; Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb Bin Abdullah, and several other high ranking officials.

Earlier, Erdogan was accorded an official reception at the palace by the King during which the national anthems of the two countries were played. The Turkish president also inspected the guard of honor.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif also held separate talks with Erdogan. The talks mainly figured on the efforts being exerted by the two regional heavyweights in achieving peace and security in the region as well as in combating terrorism.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, General Intelligence Chief Khaled Al-Humaidan and several other senior Saudi and Turkish officials also attended the talks.