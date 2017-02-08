King Salman performs Ardah 1 of 12

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman takes part in the Ardah (traditional sword dance), as part of the Janadriyah National Festival for Heritage and Culture at the sports complex in Riyadh on Tuesday evening. Those who attended the Ardah performance also included Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior; Minister of the National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Janadriyah festival Prince Miteb Bin Abdullah; Riyadh Emir Prince Faisal Bin Bandar; Prince Abdullah Bin Musaed, president of the General Authority of Sports; Prince Rakan Bin Salman, Abdul Mohsen Al-Tuwaijri, deputy minister of the National Guard, several other princes, senior officials and citizens. — SPA photos