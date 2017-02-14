King Salman receives Erdogan in Riyadh

RIYADH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at King Salman Air Base Airport in Riyadh on Monday night. Those who received Erdogan also included Riyadh Emir Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Ambassador to Turkey Waleed Al-Khiraiji, Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom Yunus Demirer, and several other senior civilian and military officials.

Erdogan arrived from Bahrain on an official visit on the second leg of his three-nation Gulf tour, which will also take him to Qatar.

On Tuesday he will hold wide ranging talks with King Salman, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and other Saudi leaders, and their talks are expected to figure major regional and international issues in addition to ways to further bolstering bilateral ties.