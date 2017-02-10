King Salman receives phone call from US secretary of state

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has received a phone call from the United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

King Salman began the conversation by congratulating Tillerson who in turn applauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting stability across the region, a statement on Saudi Press Agency confirmed.

America’s top diplomat also spoke of the importance in increasing cooperation between the two countries in combatting extremism and terror activities in the region.

Both also spoke of enhancing economic ties.

Tillerson and King Salman also reviewed the historic special relation between the US and Saudi Arabia encompassing the economic, security and strategic fields.