King Salman speaks at Arab-Islamic American Summit 1 of 3

King salmon give speech at Arab-Islamic American Summit:

This unprecedented summit is of utmost importance between the Muslim world and the West.

Stand united against forces of evil wherever they are. Islam is religion of peace and tolerance.

We share the same objectives with Donald Trump to fight terrorism and extremism.

Iranian regime has been the spearhead of terrorism since the Khomeini revolution.