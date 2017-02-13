Kingdom to address cyber security at the national level

Riyadh — The Ministry of Interior represented by National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), in partnership with Naseba, is organizing the 2nd Annual International Cyber Security Conference (ICSC) on Feb. 27–28 at the Security Forces Officers Club in Riyadh.

The conference is the largest cyber security gathering in the Kingdom with over 600 participants representing the nation’s critical national infrastructure organizations, private sector and academia.

Dr. Abbad Alabbad, Communication & Strategic Development Executive Director, NCSC, said that one of the key objectives of the conference is to “facilitate national, regional and international collaboration between government, industry and critical infrastructure organizations.”

Nicholas Watson, Managing Director, Naseba, said that “effective information and knowledge sharing within and across industries is crucial to help mitigate cyber threats and attacks.

The conference emphasizes this, in addition to facilitating business transactions, partnerships and deals between the key stakeholders and vendors.”

Sanjeev Walia, CEO of Spire Solutions, the lead sponsor of the conference, noted, “at a juncture when the region is targeted by advanced cyber-attacks, cyber security is mandatory for every organization.” — SG