Kingdom and Al-Azhar condemn attack on Christians

MASKED gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians on a visit to a monastery south of the Egyptian capital on Friday, killing at least 28 people, officials said.

The attack was immediately condemned by Saudi Arabia and Al-Azhar. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry renewed its solidarity and support to Egypt’s efforts in fighting terrorism after the deadly attack. It condemned the attack and emphasized on the urgent need to consolidate international efforts to fight terrorism.

The gunmen in three pick-up trucks attacked the bus as it carried visitors to the Saint Samuel monastery in Minya province, some 260 km from Cairo, before fleeing, the Interior Ministry said.

It was the latest attack on Copts after Daesh (the so-called IS) militants bombed three churches in December and April, killing dozens of Christians.

Pictures of the bus aired by state television showed its windows shot out.

“They used automatic weapons,” Minya Governor Essam El-Bedawi told state television.

Bedawi said police were fanning out along the road where the attack took place and had set up checkpoints.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed that 28 people were killed and another 25 wounded.

Al-Azhar, Egypt’s top religious authority, condemned Friday’s shooting which took place on the eve of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“The Minya incident is unacceptable to Muslims and Christians and it targets Egypt’s stability,” Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb said in a statement.

Militants have threatened more attacks against the Copts, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s 90-million population.

Suicide bombers with the militant group struck a Cairo church on Dec. 11, next to the seat of the Coptic pope, killing 29 people and injuring dozens.

On April 11, bombers attacked two churches north of Cairo on Palm Sunday, killing 45 people, in the deadliest strike in living memory against the Copts.

Egypt says it has identified those behind the church bombings in April, saying they were part of an extremist cell based in southern provinces, offering a reward for their capture. — AFP